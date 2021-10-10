Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price increased by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.63.

PAG opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

