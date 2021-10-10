Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Shawn G. Williams Sells 2,131 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Shawn G. Williams sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $24,165.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sabre by 15,264.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,415 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $46,888,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $47,180,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $20,293,961,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

