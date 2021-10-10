Insider Buying: Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Acquires $15,154.89 in Stock

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner bought 4,497 shares of Volt Information Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $15,154.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arnold Ursaner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Arnold Ursaner bought 3,000 shares of Volt Information Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,060.00.

Shares of VOLT stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,961 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.