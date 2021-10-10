Truist Securities Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $65.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BCEI. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.80.

NYSE BCEI opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

