Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Shares Down 0.5%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €3.20 ($3.76) and last traded at €3.20 ($3.76). Approximately 15,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.22 ($3.78).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.29. The company has a market cap of $875.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.