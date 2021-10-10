Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 2%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)’s share price shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.16. 775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

