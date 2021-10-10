Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDMGF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $78.92 on Friday. Icade has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $92.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

