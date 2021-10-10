Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 5,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 71,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The firm has a market cap of $198.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.