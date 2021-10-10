Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC cut Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Klépierre alerts:

KLPEF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.