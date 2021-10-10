Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of Stifel Financial worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

NYSE:SF opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $73.62.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

