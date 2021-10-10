Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 53.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,048 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7,466.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,320 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 462,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

