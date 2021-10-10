Blair William & Co. IL Has $377,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $133.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

