Blair William & Co. IL Has $395,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.65.

M&T Bank stock opened at $153.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

