Blair William & Co. IL Sells 876 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

