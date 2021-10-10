Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBCA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

BBCA opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

