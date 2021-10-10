iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1,324.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.56 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

