Blair William & Co. IL Takes $448,000 Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ATOMVEST Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 1,820,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,616 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Upwork stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.