Zacks Investment Research Lowers Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.79. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $118.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

