Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cannae by 42.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Cannae by 81.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,021,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 457,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cannae by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter worth about $4,239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cannae by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

