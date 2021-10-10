Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

