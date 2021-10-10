The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.