Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $65.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,325,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,593,979 shares of company stock worth $154,283,743. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,792,000 after buying an additional 953,272 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.