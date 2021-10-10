PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PaySign presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. PaySign has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.46.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other PaySign news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $100,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,294 shares of company stock worth $6,514,850. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PaySign by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

