Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

CSAN stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Cosan has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

