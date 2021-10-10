Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

