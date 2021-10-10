Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 815,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

