Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $17.32. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,447,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,811,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.