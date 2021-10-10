Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.00% of Independent Bank worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

IBCP opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $474.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

