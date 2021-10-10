Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.81 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

