Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,828 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

