Bank of Montreal Can Buys 23,978 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in APA were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

APA stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

