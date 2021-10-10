CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 93.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,307 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 287.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in OrganiGram by 52.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,282 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 747.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 503,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

OGI stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $674.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. As a group, analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

