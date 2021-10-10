Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. Research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.