SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.36.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $14,729,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 204.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in SunPower by 351.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 129.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 235,305 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.