Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.29

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 13940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPYYY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

