The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,222 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Commercial Metals worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Commercial Metals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,019,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 98,793 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

