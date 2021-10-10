Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $29,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.84 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.87 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

