Dover (NYSE:DOV) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $152.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.18.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.84. Dover has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC raised its position in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Dover by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

