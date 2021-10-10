Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.17 and last traded at $64.23. Approximately 2,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 418,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,574 shares of company stock worth $25,141,761. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cryoport by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cryoport by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cryoport by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

