Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $542.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

