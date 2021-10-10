Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

