Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $337.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.86.

NYSE PH opened at $290.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $200.03 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.91 and its 200-day moving average is $303.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

