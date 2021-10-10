Bank of America Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $157.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

