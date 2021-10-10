The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway Sells 288 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $177.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.06.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 107.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 190.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 112.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 43.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

