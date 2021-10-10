Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $37,583.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50.

VIAV opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

