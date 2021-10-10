The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 139,892 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,892 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in United States Steel by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,379.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 625,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 582,860 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $5,877,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

