Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

