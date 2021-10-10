Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,147,000 after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $298,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of CPRX opened at $6.33 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $651.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.