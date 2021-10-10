EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.29). EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EYEG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

EYEG stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.94. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

