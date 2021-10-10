Andy Sassine Sells 10,000 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andy Sassine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iCAD alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00.

ICAD opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.12.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 105,529 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $7,081,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.